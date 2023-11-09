'Thank you for what you've done for women's cricket' - The cricketing world reacts to Meg Lanning's retirement
Lanning, one of the game's most successful captains and prolific batters, unexpectedly announced her retirement from international cricket today
There are a handful of batters in the game that made me stop what I was doing, just to watch them play. Meg Lanning was one. My fondness, appreciation and love for the women's game grew exponentially because of her artful batting and leadership.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 9, 2023
Congratulations on such a storied career, Meg! Your list of achievements in women's cricket and Australian cricket in particular is legendary. I've always admired your dedication and commitment to the game. It's a sad day for international cricket. Wishing you all the best for… pic.twitter.com/wq7r7C0uLS— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 9, 2023
Congrats on a wonderful career, International cricket has lost a legend! https://t.co/85onAGcyag— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) November 9, 2023
The greatest such an immense competitor, driven and hugely successful. I had the best seat in the house is so many innings as a cricket fan, not so much as an opposition Thanks Meg! https://t.co/GjcwRDuAmG— Katey Martin (@kmarty01) November 9, 2023
Congratulations on a great international career Meg. I've been privileged to have played against and alongside this legendary cricketer and an absolute lovely human. Thanks Meg https://t.co/NOGlC1USq0— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) November 9, 2023
What an incredible career Meg .. Well done https://t.co/XZYAKsYNAN— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 9, 2023
You're an absolute legend for women's cricket incredible talent and wonderful leader of the game best of luck for your future endeavours @MegLanning7 @AusWomenCricket @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/ThmhuzZm3K— Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) November 8, 2023
Meg, thank you for what you've done to women's cricket. You've inspired so many young girls and boys— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) November 9, 2023
'I wanna play the cut shot like Meg Lanning'
Enjoy the next chapter
The international circuit won't be the same, but it will be a lot easier for people playing Australia now https://t.co/N7IXVI44mE
Congrats on an unbelievable international career Meg. Such a tough competitor, I enjoyed our battles over the years! https://t.co/lHXDLPduLz— Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) November 9, 2023
Her int. Retirement is a loss to the game but she has left a lasting legacy that will forever have a positive influence on Aussie cricket and cricket around the world— Natalie Germanos (@NatalieGermanos) November 9, 2023
Wishing her all the best in the next chapter !
Congratulations Meg. Took the game to a new level. Enjoy the next phase of the journey. https://t.co/2m7SJQUbG5— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 9, 2023
A sad day bidding farewell to one of the best leaders and people I've had the privilege playing with. The memories and legacy will live on for generations to come. Enjoy retirement Skip https://t.co/rHQG7PtBkW— Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) November 8, 2023
What an incredible record, with so many personal and team milestones. But as an outside observer, her contribution off the field, for the growth of this great game, has also been phenomenal #wellplayedMeg https://t.co/iIr4JR4tMA— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 9, 2023
The game is richer for her impact, she inspired and entertained home and away, her captaincy record unmatched. A star to call and watch. Congrats Meg and may your next adventure be equally rewarding. #ThanksMeg https://t.co/P37Bclvt03— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) November 9, 2023
A role model for the sport globally!— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) November 9, 2023
Congratulations on a phenomenal career.#MegLanning @AusWomenCricket https://t.co/q712NFI7je
#MegLanning did many things right in her playing days. As a captain, her decision making was almost flawless. As she exits, she leaves behind another benchmark tough to emulate; with everyone wondering, why so soon? Congrats skipper. Well played and happy retirement.— WV Raman (@wvraman) November 9, 2023
Meg Lanning holds the unique accolade of being the only cricketer to have hit me onto a pavilion roof (in a match, let's not talk abt nets). For that alone, I call GOAT. Cheers Meg, go well. https://t.co/9JuSIuabrX— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) November 8, 2023
It has been a career to celebrate and to cherish for #MegLanning. Wish you well and hope we keep seeing you play at the #WPL.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 9, 2023