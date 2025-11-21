Suryakumar picked in Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy
India's T20I captain has not been in good form in T20 internationals this year
India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been named in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting on November 26. Allrounder Shardul Thakur will lead the 17-member squad, which also includes Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and Ayush Mhatre.
Suryakumar's inclusion in Mumbai's T20 side comes ahead of India's T20I series against South Africa from December 9. Despite a prolific IPL for Mumbai Indians - 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91 this season - he hasn't been among the runs in international cricket, scoring only 184 runs in 15 innings in 2025 at an average of 15.33 and strike rate of 127.77.
India play ten T20Is at home - five each against South Africa and New Zealand - ahead of a T20 World Cup they will be co-hosting with Sri Lanka in February and March 2026.
Like Suryakumar, Dube will also be looking for match practice. He has batted in only six out of 11 T20Is across the Asia Cup and the series in Australia, scoring 76 runs off 60 balls in those games.
Mumbai are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having beaten Madhya Pradesh in the final in 2024-25. This season, they start their campaign against Railways in Lucknow.
Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26
Shardul Thakur (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair and Hardik Tamore (wk)