Suryakumar picked in Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

Suryakumar's inclusion in Mumbai's T20 side comes ahead of India's T20I series against South Africa from December 9. Despite a prolific IPL for Mumbai Indians - 717 runs at a strike rate of 167.91 this season - he hasn't been among the runs in international cricket, scoring only 184 runs in 15 innings in 2025 at an average of 15.33 and strike rate of 127.77.

India play ten T20Is at home - five each against South Africa and New Zealand - ahead of a T20 World Cup they will be co-hosting with Sri Lanka in February and March 2026.

Like Suryakumar, Dube will also be looking for match practice. He has batted in only six out of 11 T20Is across the Asia Cup and the series in Australia, scoring 76 runs off 60 balls in those games.

Mumbai are the defending champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having beaten Madhya Pradesh in the final in 2024-25. This season, they start their campaign against Railways in Lucknow.

Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26