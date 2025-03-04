Switch Hit: Buttler bites the bullet
England crashed out of the Champions Trophy and Jos Buttler quit the captaincy. Alan Gardner, Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah pick through it all
England were dumped out of the Champions Trophy at the group stage, losing three from three to bring an inglorious end to Jos Buttler's captaincy. On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss the fallout. Who should succeed Buttler? Can England find a better balance between formats? And where will the next generation of ODI players come from?