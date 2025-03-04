Matches (6)
Champions Trophy (2)
NZ vs SL [W] (1)
WPL (1)
SIN vs BAH (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: Buttler bites the bullet

England crashed out of the Champions Trophy and Jos Buttler quit the captaincy. Alan Gardner, Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah pick through it all

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Jos Buttler walks back after a scratchy innings, South Africa vs England, Group B, ICC Men's Champions Trophy, Karachi, March 1, 2025

Jos Buttler walks back after a scratchy innings  •  ICC/Getty Images

England were dumped out of the Champions Trophy at the group stage, losing three from three to bring an inglorious end to Jos Buttler's captaincy. On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah to discuss the fallout. Who should succeed Buttler? Can England find a better balance between formats? And where will the next generation of ODI players come from?
EnglandICC Champions Trophy

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback