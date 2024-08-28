Switch Hit: UnBazballian

England took a 1-0 lead in their series against Sri Lanka, but had to work for a five-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Vithushan Ehantharajah and Andrew Fidel Fernando to discuss the result and look forward to Lord's. How did Ollie Pope fare on captaincy debut? Should it be so hard to find a replacement ball that is actually 40 overs old? And will Sri Lanka perform better if the sun shines while they are in London?