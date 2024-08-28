Matches (4)
Switch Hit: UnBazballian

England were forced to fight for victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Alan Gardner hears from Vithushan Ehantharajah and Andrew Fidel Fernando about where the game was won and lost, and what to expect at Lord's

ESPNcricinfo staff
27-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Joe Root and Chris Woakes guided England to victory on the fourth day, England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, 4th day, August 24, 2024

Joe Root and Chris Woakes guided England to victory on the fourth day

England took a 1-0 lead in their series against Sri Lanka, but had to work for a five-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Vithushan Ehantharajah and Andrew Fidel Fernando to discuss the result and look forward to Lord's. How did Ollie Pope fare on captaincy debut? Should it be so hard to find a replacement ball that is actually 40 overs old? And will Sri Lanka perform better if the sun shines while they are in London?
