Feature

Switch Hit: Over the hill?

There will be a host of milestones to mark in Dharamsala, but will it be the start of a Bazball reboot? Alan, Miller and Vish preview the fifth and final Test of England's tour of India

ESPNcricinfo staff
05-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
James Anderson bowls with the Himalayas in the background  •  Getty Images

The series has already gone India's way but there is more than pride to play for in Dharamsala. In this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantrharajah to discuss Jonny Bairstow's 100th Test, James Anderson's impending wickets milestone, what's at stake for Ollie Robinson and how England can begin to implement Bazball 2.0.
