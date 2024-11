England lost the series decider in Bridgetown on Thursday to extend their lean run in ODIs. With Jos Buttler set to make his comeback from injury in the T20Is, there are plenty of issues to work through. On this week's pod,anddiscuss where things have got to with the ODI side. Has ECB neglect undermined England's 50-over cricket? Can they fix things in time for the Champions Trophy? And which of the youngsters have impressed under duress?