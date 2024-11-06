West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI at Bridgetown, WI vs ENG, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Bridgetown, November 06, 2024, England tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
L
W
W
L
England
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 324 Runs • 81 Avg • 102.85 SR
WI10 M • 321 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 78.29 SR
10 M • 342 Runs • 57 Avg • 123.91 SR
ENG10 M • 303 Runs • 30.3 Avg • 97.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 33.35 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 25.08 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 35.62 SR
ENG7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 54.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
England won by 5 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)
02-Nov-2024
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 55 balls remaining) (DLS method)
31-Oct-2024
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)
09-Dec-2023
England won by 6 wickets (with 103 balls remaining)
06-Dec-2023
West Indies won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
03-Dec-2023
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4799
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|6 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
