West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI at Bridgetown, WI vs ENG, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Bridgetown, November 06, 2024, England tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SE Rutherford
7 M • 324 Runs • 81 Avg • 102.85 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 321 Runs • 40.13 Avg • 78.29 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 342 Runs • 57 Avg • 123.91 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 303 Runs • 30.3 Avg • 97.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Motie
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 33.35 SR
AS Joseph
8 M • 12 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 25.08 SR
LS Livingstone
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 35.62 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 6 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 54.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
ENG
Player
Role
Shai Hope (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Keacy Carty 
Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Jayden Seales 
Bowler
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4799
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days6 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs England News

Phil Salt confirmed as wicketkeeper for West Indies T20Is

England opener hoping to build on ODI form after Antigua half-century

John Turner keen to prove he's the real deal

Hampshire quick focussed on vindicating his fast-tracked England selection after maiden international wickets

Livingstone shows there's more to him than hitting sixes

We knew he could strike the ball 100m relentlessly. What we hadn't seen was the prodding before the power

Liam Livingstone trumps Shai Hope to square series in battle of captain's hundreds

England take series to decider after completing second-highest run-chase in the Caribbean

Marcus Trescothick defends quality of English white-ball cricket after crushing defeat

Interim head coach says it's up to the new faces to find the right tempo for 50-over cricket

