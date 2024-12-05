Abhishek hits 28-ball century, the joint second-fastest in T20s

Opening the batting in Punjab's chase of Meghalaya's 142 for 7 in Rajkot, Abhishek finished with 106 not out off 29 balls. Punjab got to their target in just 9.3 overs thanks mainly to Abhishek's swashbuckling innings. The win was Punjab's fifth in seven Group-A matches and the net-run-rate boost as a result of the speed of their win keeps them in the fray for progressing to the knockouts.