Chris Lynn returns to Northants as Matthew Breetzke pulls out of deal

Lynn spent two seasons with Northants in 2022 and 2023, hitting three centuries, and their coach Darren Lehmann tried to re-sign him towards the end of the group stage of last year's edition. But Lynn had already agreed a deal with Hampshire, and scored 108 not out against his old club to eliminate them on Finals Day, before losing to Somerset in the final.

Lehmann has now moved to bring Lynn back to Wantage Road in 2026, with Northants announcing on Tuesday that South Africa's Matthew Breetzke will no longer return as planned this summer due to his IPL and international commitments.

"It has been decided that having an overseas player with full availability in the T20 Blast will be more beneficial to the team as we look to push towards another Finals Day appearance," the club said in a statement.

Lehmann said: "We would've loved to have seen Matt back but being able to have an overseas player with us throughout the whole tournament will hopefully help us keep a good rhythm and settled squad. We're all wishing him the best for the rest of the year.

"We all know the class that Lynny will bring to the side. He's had a lot of success here and we're hoping for more of the same this summer. His power and ball-striking is second to none, and he has the ability to take control of games very quickly."

In October, Northants announced the statement signing of Nathan McSweeney on a deal that covers all formats, while Louis Kimber is joining from Leicestershire and Calvin Harrison's loan from Nottinghamshire has turned into a permanent deal. Former Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple has also been appointed as Lehmann's assistant.