Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Since then, however, he has had rich returns in the IPL for debutants Gujarat Titans who also went on to become champions. Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker for Titans, picking up 20 wickets , but more importantly featured in all 16 games. His powerplay numbers were particularly impressive. His 11 wickets in this phase were the joint-highest with Mukesh Choudhary (one of two net bowlers in Australia along with Chetan Sakariya), while his economy of 6.62 was the fifth-best among the 14 bowlers who delivered 20 or more overs in the competition. However, at the death, his economy was 9.63.