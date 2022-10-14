Shami replaces Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad

Shami will replace Bumrah in the squad, while Siraj has been named among back-ups • AFP/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. According to a BCCI release, Shami has touched down in Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of India's two official warm-ups against the hosts and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.

In Australia, Shami will join a seam-bowling attack comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, with Hardik Pandya as the all-round option.

Shami hasn't played any form of cricket in the last three months. He was named in India's T20I squad for the home series against Australia and South Africa in September but had to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19. Shami subsequently resumed training after returning a negative test on September 28 and is believed to have cleared the BCCI-mandated cardiovascular tests last week.

Shami hasn't played T20Is for close to a year now, having last featured in the format during the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. He picked up six wickets from five games at an economy of 8.84 in the tournament.

Since then, however, he has had rich returns in the IPL for debutants Gujarat Titans who also went on to become champions. Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker for Titans, picking up 20 wickets , but more importantly featured in all 16 games. His powerplay numbers were particularly impressive. His 11 wickets in this phase were the joint-highest with Mukesh Choudhary (one of two net bowlers in Australia along with Chetan Sakariya), while his economy of 6.62 was the fifth-best among the 14 bowlers who delivered 20 or more overs in the competition. However, at the death, his economy was 9.63.

None of the other reserve players originally named - Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Chahar - are travelling at the moment. Chahar was touted to be Shami's closest competitor for the vacancy left by Bumrah's back injury. However, Chahar is currently at the National Cricket Academy after fresh concerns over his back. He was subsequently withdrawn from the South Africa series.

Teams that qualified directly for the World Cup can make changes to the squads without requiring permission from the event's technical committee until October 15.