Shastri: Bumrah and Jadeja's absence 'an opportunity to unearth a new champion' at T20 World Cup

Former India coach believes the side has enough depth to win the tournament should they start well

Ravi Shastri believes that despite the injury-enforced absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, India have enough depth to win the T20 World Cup in Australia should they start the tournament well.

"[It's] unfortunate," Shastri said of Bumrah's injury at the launch of Coaching Beyond, his new initiative with Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, in Chennai. "There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury.

"I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the [World] Cup, for all you know. Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion."

Former India bowling coach Arun, who is now with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL as their bowling coach, was also upbeat about India's chances at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The expectation is that India has to keep winning," Arun said. "If they lose, people tend to criticise them. They are showing a lot of promise, especially in World Cup events, and Australian conditions will suit them."

"Precisely, his experience [in Australian conditions is his strength]," Shastri said of Shami. "India have been there a lot in the last six years and he has been an integral part of all those tours. So that experience [of having done well in Australia] counts."

India Women one step away from winning something big - Shastri

Shastri was also enthused about the launch of the women's IPL next year and said that India Women are just one step away from winning a world tournament and creating an impact similar to what the India men's side did after winning the 1983 World Cup.