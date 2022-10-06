Fit-again Hooda departs for Australia with other members of India's T20 World Cup squad

The batter is believed to have recovered from his back niggle that led to him missing the South Africa T20I series

Deepak Hooda is part of India's 14-member contingent that departed for Australia on Thursday morning to begin their T20 World Cup preparation. The 15th member - Jasprit Bumrah's replacement - is yet to be named.

Hooda is believed to have recovered from his back niggle that led to him missing the South Africa T20I series . He subsequently underwent treatment and a thorough medical assessment by the medical staff at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he had reported along with Bumrah in the last week of September.

Meanwhile, the selectors are expected to announce Bumrah's replacement later this week, and the player is expected to depart along with the travelling reserves following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series against South Africa on October 11.

Shami is currently in Bengaluru following his recovery from Covid-19 - which had ruled him out of the Australia and South Africa T20Is - with the selectors keen on seeing how he holds up post-Covid.

Apart from Shami, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj could also be in the fray. Shami and Chahar, at the moment, are among the four reserve players along with Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi. Siraj, an outside contender, was called up to replace Bumrah for the T20I series against South Africa.