India vs SA T20Is: Hooda injured, Shami still Covid-positive

Also staying on the sidelines is Mohammed Shami , who was due to re-integrate with the India team this month. The fast bowler tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and is yet to recover from the illness.

ESPNcricinfo understands that allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed and batter Shreyas Iyer have been drafted into the squad, although it is not yet known if they are replacement players or just reserves.

Hooda only made his international debut in 2022, but has been a regular presence in India's squads. His ability to score quick runs and provide a few overs of part-time offspin were seen as assets in terms of balancing the XI. But when India had access to all of their first-choice players - which they did in the recent T20I series win over Australia - he was pushed down to the bench.