Stats - Tanzim's dot-ball masterclass and the lowest total successfully defended at T20 World Cup
All the stats as Bangladesh successfully defend 106 against Nepal in Kingstown
Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs to qualify for the Super Eight round of T20 World Cup 2024. Here are the statistical highlights from the match.
106 The total Bangladesh defended against Nepal, the lowest any team has successfully defended at the men's T20 World Cup in a full 20-over game. The previous such total was 113 for 6, defended by South Africa against Bangladesh in New York last week.
21 Dot balls bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the most by any bowler in a men's T20 World Cup game. The previous highest was 20 by nine bowlers, including seven in the ongoing edition.
3 Number of men's T20 World Cup matches where both the teams got bowled out, including Bangladesh and Nepal at the Kingstown. The previous instances were Australia and Pakistan at Gros Islet in 2010, and Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Chattogram in 2014.
7 Runs conceded by Tanzim as well as Mustafizur Rahman against Nepal, the joint-fewest for Bangladesh in a men's T20I while bowling four overs. They levelled with Rishad Hossain, who did that against USA in Houston earlier this year.
85 Nepal's total against Bangladesh, the third-lowest all-out total in men's T20Is to feature a fifty partnership. The lowest is 76 by Norway against Germany in 2021 despite a 59-run stand for the eighth wicket, while Cameroon also got bowled out for 76 against Ghana in 2022 despite a 52-run opening partnership.
At the men's T20 World Cup, the previous lowest all-out total that had a fifty partnership was 101 by Ireland against Sri Lanka in 2021.
106 Bangladesh's total against Nepal, the second-lowest by a Full Member against an Associate at the men's T20 World Cup. The lowest is 88 all out by England against Netherlands in 2014.
Bangladesh's 106 all out is also the fifth-lowest in men's T20Is by a Full Member against an Associate. Bangladesh's previous lowest was 108 all out against Hong Kong in T20 World Cup 2014.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo