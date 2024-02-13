Tamim opts out of BCB central contract list; Shanto and Shoriful get all-format deals
Taskin Ahmed, who had the triple contract last year, now has the ODI and T20I deal
Tamim Iqbal has opted out of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's central contracts list for 2024. Among the 21 cricketers who were handed national contracts, Shoriful Islam and new captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got the all-format deals.
Taskin Ahmed, who had the triple contract last year, now has the ODI and T20I deal with the BCB. He had reportedly sent a letter to the BCB recently, asking to not be considered for Tests. Taskin is managing a shoulder injury that he suffered during the World Cup in India last year. He missed the home Tests against New Zealand thereafter, as well as the white-ball tour to New Zealand in December. He is currently playing in the BPL for Durdanto Dhaka.
Tamim had retired from international cricket in July last year but it lasted less than 24 hours, with the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talking him out of the decision. He resigned from captaincy and made himself available for the World Cup, but not before falling out with the BCB.
Tamim's relationship with the board, though, has been mostly amicable in the past few months. He has said he will make an announcement about his status as an international cricketer during the BPL.
Meanwhile, Ebadot Hossain, Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain have been left out of the central contracts list. Among the new entrants for 2024 are Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan.
Also, the BCB has approved the first-class cricketers' salary contract for 2024, with 85 players receiving contracts.
2024 Bangladesh central contracts
All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam
Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim
ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Hasan
Only ODIs: Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan
Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84