David Warner seen in Telugu film Robinhood trailer

David Warner 's cricket career is still going strong - he's captaining Karachi Kings in the 2025 PSL - but that doesn't mean he can't have a side hustle, and no, we don't mean his TikTok videos.

Although in hindsight all that dancing and acting inside a phone screen seems to have been a dress-rehearsal for the big screen. Warner is making his debut in Indian movies with a cameo in the new Telugu film Robinhood, releasing this week. In the movie trailer, Warner steps off a helicopter while licking a lollipop.

At a publicity event for the release, Warner, appearing alongside the stars of the movie, Nithiin and Sreeleela, thanked the filmmakers for giving him the opportunity. "I was nervous to come into your family and your world, because it is foreign, but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family.

"To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hard work, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive."

He told the audience that they would "absolutely love this movie" and when urged by the director, Venky Kudumula, to say a few words in Telugu, Warner said: "Ninna Neenu Premisthunnanu" [very roughly translating to "I love you"].