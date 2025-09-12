Does the Australian team know when the Ashes begin?

Has no one taught Australia how to use team calendars? Cricket Australia put poor Nathan Lyon on the spot to talk about the Ashes, starting with when it begins, but it doesn't look like Lyon knows. He did what anyone would have in the circumstances - called the rest of his team-mates.

First he called up Mitchell Starc, who was less than helpful. "I think Josh would know," he said, passing the buck onto his fast-bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood. He had even less help there: "No chance" he'd know, said Hazlewood. "Build the man statue," said Lyon, equal parts amused and exasperated. Scott Boland helpfully asked Lyon to check on the Cricket Australia app, doh! But surely the captain must know? Pat Cummins should have it written down on his calendar and circled thrice in red, right? A long pause later, the answer, from Cummins: "Uhhhh nah, is it on Google?"