Eden Carson's rural reset
Eden Carson may be playing at the highest level for New Zealand but when she goes back home to her family's farm, she's just a farmhand again. Before the 2025 Women's World Cup, Carson was hoping to kick back at home for a couple of weeks before heading to the subcontinent, but having landed in the thick of calving and lambing season, her father quickly put her to work on the farm.
"I wanted to go home for a rest, but my father was like 'Oh you've got to get up at 7.00 and help me with the calves'. I was like, 'Oh my days'." she says rolling her eyes. But despite the hard work, and braving the -5-degree temps, Carson says it was a "lovely time of father-daughter bonding."
Carson also credits her work ethic to working on the farm, and to her parents, that helped her make it to the national side. The 24-year-old was studying for a career in veterinary science when the call-up the women's side came, and she grabbed the chance with both hands, going on to become one of the lynchpins of New Zealand's title win in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Carson has had a bit of a dry patch in the ongoing 50-over World Cup - she picked up just one wicket in four games so far - but that might yet change, as she showed at the T20 tournament last year.