Eden Carson's rural reset

Eden Carson may be playing at the highest level for New Zealand but when she goes back home to her family's farm, she's just a farmhand again. Before the 2025 Women's World Cup, Carson was hoping to kick back at home for a couple of weeks before heading to the subcontinent, but having landed in the thick of calving and lambing season, her father quickly put her to work on the farm.

"I wanted to go home for a rest, but my father was like 'Oh you've got to get up at 7.00 and help me with the calves'. I was like, 'Oh my days'." she says rolling her eyes. But despite the hard work, and braving the -5-degree temps, Carson says it was a "lovely time of father-daughter bonding."