All of Rahul Dravid's emotions after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win

Rahul Dravid ends his coaching tenure of India with a T20 World Cup trophy and you can see how much the win meant to him. The Caribbean was also where he had one of the lowest moments of his playing career when, under his captaincy, India were knocked out after the first round of the 2007 ODI World Cup.
Dravid's roar after lifting the World Cup will be an image seared in India fans' memory for a long time.
After India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, coach Gary Kirsten got a victory lap on the shoulders of his players, but Dravid is not generally demonstrative, so Rohit and Co had to settle for a few tosses in the air!