The Buzz

Faf du Plessis gets Messi

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Oct-2024 • 50 mins ago
Remember when Rohit Sharma recreated Messi's iconic walk to the podium to pick up the T20 World Cup trophy? Here's a refresher.
Well, the celebration seems to really have caught the imagination of cricketers. When Faf Du Plessis lifted the CPL trophy for the St Lucia Kings for the first time, this is the celebration he decided to go with.

