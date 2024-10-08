Faf du Plessis gets Messi
Remember when Rohit Sharma recreated Messi's iconic walk to the podium to pick up the T20 World Cup trophy? Here's a refresher.
Well, the celebration seems to really have caught the imagination of cricketers. When Faf Du Plessis lifted the CPL trophy for the St Lucia Kings for the first time, this is the celebration he decided to go with.
Captain Faf Du Plessis doing Indian Captain Rohit Sharma's Iconic walk celebrations style with CPL Trophy.— Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) October 7, 2024
