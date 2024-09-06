Ganesh Chaturthi gets World Cup flavour
With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kicking off in Mumbai, it was only natural that India's World Cup win would feature as a theme. Mumbai saw a repeat of Team India's victory parade, this time with cutouts of the players and with Ganpati himself handing over the World Cup trophy to captain Rohit Sharma. It's coming home, again.
The iconic Ganpati Bappa welcome"Ganpati Bappa giving world cup trophy to Captain Rohit Sharma"br>— (@rushiii_12) September 5, 2024
Thank you Captain for giving this much happiness to everyone @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/21zqvuQ89y