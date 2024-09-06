Matches (9)
The Buzz

Ganesh Chaturthi gets World Cup flavour

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
With the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi kicking off in Mumbai, it was only natural that India's World Cup win would feature as a theme. Mumbai saw a repeat of Team India's victory parade, this time with cutouts of the players and with Ganpati himself handing over the World Cup trophy to captain Rohit Sharma. It's coming home, again.

