Is Steven Smith the worst coin-tosser?
Steven Smith is known for his unorthodox batting style, but now he can lay claim to being a bit of a weirdo coin-tosser as well. Captaining New South Wales against Victoria in their Sheffield Shield encounter at the SCG, Smith went to flip the coin, but really only managed to drop it.
To make matters worse, Victoria captain Will Sutherland, who took the coin gaffe in his stride, called it correctly and won the toss.
Smith's Australia team-mate Marnus Labuschagne was very amused by his slapstick moment. "I already messaged him about it. Just ridiculous. He just dropped the coin. I think he thought, as he threw it, he was like, 'Can I get a redo? Is that going to be counted? Or we're going to have to throw it up again?' That was very comical. As he does, he always entertains us somehow."
The visiting side completely dominated the match, winning by 300 runs. Peter Handscomb scored 104 in Victoria's 382 and then medium-pacer Sam Elliott took five wickets to bowl out NSW for 128. He took three more wickets in the second innings as the home side was dismissed for 125. At least Smith had the satisfaction of top-scoring in both NSW innings with two half-centuries.
But last month NSW lost their away game against Victoria as well and are currently third on the Sheffield Shield points table with one win from four matches.