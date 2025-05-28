Jemimah Rodrigues eats off her own headlines

It's pretty routine for cricketers to make it to the front page of the newspaper in India, but to have your meal wrapped in the same paper? Now that's special.

"This bhaiya doesn't know that I'm going to eat bhel in the same newspaper he's going to make it in," Rodrigues says in the video while pointing to the Mid-Day newspaper headline titled, "Jemi-Wah".

They say yesterday's news lines today's garbage, but sometimes before it gets there, it makes some more news itself.