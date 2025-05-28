Jemimah Rodrigues eats off her own headlines
It's pretty routine for cricketers to make it to the front page of the newspaper in India, but to have your meal wrapped in the same paper? Now that's special.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues got to enjoy the experience when she went to have bhelpuri and found that the newspaper the vendor had put out for wrapping the food had headlines from her half-century on Test debut, against England in Mumbai in 2023.
"This bhaiya doesn't know that I'm going to eat bhel in the same newspaper he's going to make it in," Rodrigues says in the video while pointing to the Mid-Day newspaper headline titled, "Jemi-Wah".
They say yesterday's news lines today's garbage, but sometimes before it gets there, it makes some more news itself.
Rodrigues made 68 and 27 in that one-off Test, which India went on to win by a massive 347 runs. She scored half-centuries in her next two Tests as well, 73 in an eight-wicket win against Australia a month after the England Test, and 55 in a ten-wicket win against South Africa in Chennai in June last year.
Earlier this month, she was part of the India side that won the tri-series in Colombo. In the final against Sri Lanka, Rodrigues scored 44 off 29 balls in India's total of 342. They went on to win by 97 runs. In the series overall, Rodrigues scored 245 runs at an average of 61.25, including a hundred - a 101-ball 123 against South Africa.