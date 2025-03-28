Kane Williamson said what in Hindi now?
Kane Williamson might not be playing IPL 2025, but that's not stopping him from entertaining all of us during the season. Instead of his batting, it's his sense of humour that we get to enjoy. Can this man do any wrong?
In this video, Harbhajan Singh asks Williamson to guess what the word "shatak" [hundred] means in Hindi, and gives him the clue: "How many you have? You have too many." To which Williamson guesses: "Children?" He also offers up "wickets" as an answer, possibly trying to impress the fellow offspinner with his 73 international wickets.
Last season, Williamson played only two matches for Gujarat Titans and was not picked up in the mega auction in November. He is, instead, part of the broadcasting panel for this season. On the field, he was most recently seen in the Champions Trophy, his hundred against South Africa in the semi-final, setting up New Zealand's title clash against India in the final.
Later in the summer, fans will be able to watch Williamson play for London Spirit in the Hundred. He will captain the side and also feature for Middlesex during his four-month stint in the UK. The Hundred will kick off on August 5 with London Spirit hosting Oval Invincibles at Lord's. The final will also be played at Lord's, on August 31.
New Zealand are currently playing Pakistan in white-ball series at home, but Williamson made himself unavailable for selection for the ODIs, which begin on March 29. The five-match T20I series was won 4-1 by New Zealand.