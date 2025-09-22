Pratika Rawal, a Rubik's cube mastermind?

"Growing up, I was always the youngest in every team," Rodrigues says. "Even when I debuted [for India as a 17-year-old], I was the youngest until Shefali [Verma] and Richa came into the team and they started calling me Jemi di - very funny, I was like 'yeh kya ho gaya [how did this happen]?'. But once you're on the field, I don't think there is any such thing as a senior or a junior. My part may not be as big as the captain or the vice-captain, but in small bits and pieces - maybe talking to the players, especially when a debutant comes in, we take it as a responsibility to make them feel comfortable."