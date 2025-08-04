What's Harry Brook got stuck behind his ear?

This is one for the etiquette coaches - what do you do with your chewing gum when you pause to eat or drink something? Shove it into the side of your mouth and hope not to choke on it accidentally? Fold it into its original wrapper for the time being?

If you're Harry Brook , you find a rather novel place to keep it.

During a drinks break on the fourth day of the final Test at The Oval , after smashing a 91-ball century against India, Brooks was topping up on his electrolytes when the commentators spotted something behind his ear.

It was not a new fashionable accessory. Instead, Brook had stuck his chewed gum to the back of his earlobe so that he could eat and drink with ease.

"That's a new one," exclaimed Ravi Shastri on commentary. "Ricky [Ponting], that's not a earring, for sure, it's his chewing gum."

"Haven't seen that before," said Ponting. "Surely they have got another couple of pieces somewhere, haven't they, and don't have to save it for the rest of the day."

Brook finished hydrating and popped the gum back in his mouth and carried on batting.