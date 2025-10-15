When Alyssa Healy sleepwalked after watching a scary movie

We've all tried watching a scary movie as kids… and then had nightmares about it for months or years. It was a bit more extreme for Australia captain Alyssa Healy after she convinced her babysitter (was it her grandma?) to let her watch the shark-themed sci-fi horror film Deep Blue Sea on television.

"Guess who sleepwalked out of the window and down the street to a friend's house," Healy narrates during a video in which Australia's World Cup players are asked to name their favourite movies as kids.

Healy does pick other age-appropriate movies as her favourites growing up, Finding Nemo and Home Alone, although she seems to have also watched the not-so-child-friendly Anchorman.

Many other classic films get picked by the other players. The Parent Trap for Beth Mooney, Crocodile Dundee, Cool Runnings and Mrs Doutbfire for Ellyse Perry, The Grinch for Darcie Brown, Scooby Doo for Tahlia McGrath (but the sequel was "a little bit scary" for her), Cars for Georgia Wareham, Ratatouille for Annabel Sutherland and The Incredibles for Phoebe Litchfield.