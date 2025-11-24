Who is Australia's Ashes villain?
There are some players in the opposition that just haunt you for years to come, as a fan or as a player. Who was that England player that the Aussies still recall, perhaps with a shudder?
The defeat in the famous 2005 Ashes seems to be at the top of the head of several current Australian players: Mitchell Starc, Ellyse Perry, Scott Boland all name Andrew Flintoff as their Ashes villain. In that closely fought series, Flintoff took 24 wickets and scored 402 runs. He also took a five-for at Lord's in the 2009 Ashes to give England their first win at the venue against Australia in 75 years.
For Glenn Maxwell, it's Darren Gough, who took 20 wickets at 21.2 in the 1994-95 Ashes and managed a hat-trick in Sydney in 1999. He also picks Alan Mullally, the left-arm seamer, whose 16 runs from No. 11 against a fired-up Glenn McGrath in Melbourne in 1998 made a crucial impact on the Test as England went on to win by 12 runs.
Alex Carey picks a non-cricketing villain in television host Piers Morgan, who was rage-baiting Aussies (and everyone else) on Twitter long before that was even a term.
Morgan's friend Kevin Pietersen is Alyssa Healy's pick for Ashes villain. Pietersen made an incandescent debut in the 2005 Ashes, scoring 473 runs at 52.5, including a terrific 158 in the series-decider at The Oval. "He was good fun to watch as an Aussie," she says.
Pietersen's team-mate Stuart Broad gets a few mentions as well - from Travis Head, Tahila McGrath and Boland. His decision not to walk when he nicked one offspinner Ashton Agar during the 2013 Trent Bridge Test is a cause for aggravation among Aussie fans even today. He went on to make a century partnership with Ian Bell and England won the Test by 14 runs.
There will be plenty of Aussie villains in the hearts and minds of England fans, but a recent one to loom large in all their nightmares is Mitchell Johnson, who decimated England's batting with his raw pace in the 2013-14 Ashes. But before he was the moustachioed menace of that series, Johnson was known to be a wayward bowler, so naturally he featured in Barmy Army song.
During the current series, Johnson is working behind the microphone and was good-natured enough (he had the last laugh, didn't he?) to go meet some England fans and listen to the old chant. "I used to sing it in my head, that's enough," Johnson says when urged by the fans to join in.
But when they started: "He bowls to the left, he bowls to the right, that Mitchell Johnson…
his bowling's all right," he quickly chimes in.
Head and Co are very good at winning, but can they draw… like, on paper? Some better than others, but not terribly well!