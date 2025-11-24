Who is Australia's Ashes villain?

There are some players in the opposition that just haunt you for years to come, as a fan or as a player. Who was that England player that the Aussies still recall, perhaps with a shudder?

Alex Carey picks a non-cricketing villain in television host Piers Morgan, who was rage-baiting Aussies (and everyone else) on Twitter long before that was even a term.

There will be plenty of Aussie villains in the hearts and minds of England fans, but a recent one to loom large in all their nightmares is Mitchell Johnson , who decimated England's batting with his raw pace in the 2013-14 Ashes. But before he was the moustachioed menace of that series, Johnson was known to be a wayward bowler, so naturally he featured in Barmy Army song.

During the current series, Johnson is working behind the microphone and was good-natured enough (he had the last laugh, didn't he?) to go meet some England fans and listen to the old chant. "I used to sing it in my head, that's enough," Johnson says when urged by the fans to join in.

But when they started: "He bowls to the left, he bowls to the right, that Mitchell Johnson…

his bowling's all right," he quickly chimes in.