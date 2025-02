Nobody can resist the allure of T20 gold, not even the Hundred

For those worrying that the Hundred sell-off has taken us a step closer to T20-leagues-mageddon and the end of international cricket as we know it - relax, bro, the ICC has got you. Not only did the governing body create the World Test Championship after a mere decade of prevaricating, they are actually planning onit. Y'know, so that generations to come can enjoy the gift to humanity that is Test cricket. At least we assume that's what ECB chair Richard Thompson was saying when he spoke on the subject earlier this month. "It is fully understood that the current structure does not work in the way it should," he said. "The World Test Championship should be fairer and more competitive. It is going to change to ensure it always encourages the best teams to reach the final and encourages other nations that want to play Tests to play Tests." Yes, it definitely sounds like they have only good intentions - and aren't just planning to rig it so the Big Three get to play each other more and upstarts like South Africa don't reach the final at the expense of wholly more deserving teams (example: India). Right? Right???