Tom Curran looks for BBL reset after umpire controversy

The allrounder is currently taking part in the Hundred having come close to suffering a very nasty injury earlier in the season

As the third-highest wicket-taker among overseas bowlers in the BBL, and the best among quicks, Tom Curran has had plenty of good times in the competition, but last season did not bring too many as most of his headlines came when he was suspended for intimidating an umpire.

He was handed a four-game sanction after running towards fourth umpire Muhammad Qureshi during warm-ups before Sydney Sixers' game against Hobart Hurricanes. He took 3 for 19 in that game, including his 50th wicket in the tournament, but only appeared in two more matches after his ban, which Sixers unsuccessfully appealed, before a knee injury ended his campaign.

Curran will be back in the BBL for the 2024-25 season with a new team, having signed a two-year pre-draft deal with Melbourne Stars and he is available for the entirety of the competition. Sixers have been reassessing their overseas options for this season ahead of the draft on September 1, with a spinner understood to be high on their list after Steve O'Keefe's retirement, but Curran believes he has left on good terms.

"Obviously, the way that whole situation panned out last year wasn't how anyone wanted it to happen," Curran told ESPNcricinfo. "I don't feel like it was an issue with the Sixers. We fought the case together and they backed me which I really appreciated. Whenever I represented the Sixers I felt like I did them proud, not just on the field, felt like I gave it my all, immersed myself in the culture and made some amazing friends.

"I got a decent idea that they were looking at other [overseas] options and they couldn't commit at the same sort of [level] that the Stars were showing. It just felt [like] the right decision, a good time for a change. And with the multi-year contracts, I feel like a person who wants to be loyal to teams, you don't want to be chopping and changing."

"Absolutely it didn't end the way I wanted it to...but the decisions that were made and the way it panned out was not anything to do with the people I actually dealt with and where my loyalties were."

Curran is currently playing for Oval Invincibles in their Hundred title defence having recovered from what was close to being a season-ending injury. He was bowling for Surrey in the T20 Blast against Middlesex when Luke Hollman crunched a slower ball back at him in his follow through, breaking his left forearm just above the wrist.

Curran underwent surgery to have a plate inserted, which aided a quicker recovery time, and was able to get back on the field after six weeks although is currently using a protective carbon fiber guard. It was another reminder of the dangers bowlers face, particularly in T20 cricket.

Tom Curran is currently wearing a protection on his arm when he bowls • Getty Images

"It was nasty," he said. "I'm sure you've seen a few things over the years of bowlers getting it smacked back. It could have been so much worse if it had got me in the face that could have done some serious damage, or even the right arm or hand."

In 2017, Otago pace bowler Warren Barnes caught attention when he used protective headwear in a Super Smash game and in 2019 former New Zealand seamer Andrew Ellis wore a baseball catcher's helmet having previously been struck, but protective equipment for bowlers is challenging.

"It's super dangerous, particularly for some guys," Curran said. "I probably feel like I'm a standard bowler, but there's a lot that when they follow through they get right down, their heads are down, and by the time they look up they won't have had the time to move. I'm surprised there haven't been more [injuries], especially the way guys are hitting them now. Maybe guys could start wearing some form of masks. It's a tough one because you need to be mobile when you are bowling."

Curran had previously fought back from two stress fractures of the back during 2022 and 2023, between which he had opted to step away from red-ball cricket. He made the last of his T20I appearances in 2021 and while the prospect of an England recall does not consume him he is confident he could make a success of it. Since returning to bowling last July, he has 33 wickets at 16.21 and an economy of 7.88 alongside a batting strike rate of 160.61 which includes his staring role in last year's Hundred final

"The roles I'm playing, feel like it's quite a niche and the hardest thing about them is the consistency which I feel like I've done well," he said. "But it's not eating up my mental headspace, it's not what's motivating me every day and I feel that's a good place to be.