Top 10: when Glenn Maxwell reigned supreme in the ODI game

As Glenn Maxwell brings down the curtain on his ODI career, we take a look back and some of the standout performances from a career littered with spectacular moments.

An early indication of what Maxwell could offer, he guided Australia to victory in just his fourth ODI with 56 not out off 38 balls. They were 159 for 5 in the 36th over needing 256 when Maxwell joined the experience of Mike Hussey. The duo took the chase most of the way and then Maxwell sealed the game with his third six. "To hit the ball like that on a pitch where the ball was dying was something," Hussey said.

This innings came in defeat, but it was a glimpse into how Maxwell could change the momentum of a game. He entered at 74 for 4 with Australia chasing a huge 384, struck his first ball for six, and collected six more on his way to an 18-ball fifty, equalling the Australia men's record, before falling to Vinay Kumar after just 22 balls. It left him with a series tally of 248 runs at a strike rate of 152.14.

Maxwell made 20 off 22 balls and the bowling figures don't leap off the page, but somehow he managed to produce a double-wicket maiden to defend just two off the final over. Sohail Tanvir swung at and missed the second delivery, and then Mohammad Irfan played three dot balls before carving a catch to cover off the final delivery. "Wasn't going too well until the last over," Maxwell said.

In the final of a tri-series which acted as a World Cup warm-up, Maxwell produced a dominant all-round display. His 95 was central to Australia recovering from 60 for 4. "Maxwell went from sensible to sensational," ESPNcricinfo's match report said. He followed that up by running through England's middle and lower order with four wickets. It was just the sixth occasion of an Australian scoring a fifty and taking four wickets in an ODI and there hasn't been one in the men's game since.

His heroics with the bat often overshadowed his bowling, but Glenn Maxwell often chipped in with key wickets • Getty Images

Maxwell's maiden international century was a barnstorming display as he monstered a 53-ball 102 to ensure Australia's home World Cup continued towards the knockouts. Maxwell had a solid base to build on when he arrived at 175 for 3 in the 32nd over and he took full advantage. He dominated a stand of 160 with Shane Watson, reaching his hundred from 51 deliveries which at the time was a record for Australia's men.

This was a matchwinning all-round performance from Maxwell. He took advantage of the work done by the top order, then being given a life first ball, to flay 70 off 33 deliveries to ensure Australia passed 300. They needed most of them, too, as Haris Sohail struck a century in reply but Maxwell also had a vital part to play with the ball as he took 1 for 45 off his ten overs.

In an empty ground during the depths of Covid, this innings wasn't cheered on by thousands in the stands, but it was worthy of great acclaim as Maxwell slotted into the finisher's role at No. 7 that would be a large part of the latter stages of his ODI career. The series against England marked his first ODIs since the 2019 World Cup, having missed the previous home season while taking a mental health break. Australia were long-odds for victory when Maxwell entered at 73 for 5 chasing 303 but forged a magnificent stand of 212 with Alex Carey. His own century came from 84 balls and included more sixes (seven) than fours (four). It enabled Australia to clinch the series 2-1.

Glenn Maxwell was among the people who changed the grammar of white-ball batting • AFP/Getty Images

It had been 18 months since Maxwell's previous ODI and he produced a superb innings to ice a demanding chase in conditions where Sri Lanka's spinners had threatened to turn the game. When he was joined by No. 10 Jhye Richardson, Australia still needed 28 off 26 balls and he farmed the stroke and got the job done with consecutive sixes. Although separated by considerable time, the innings capped an impressive run for Maxwell where he passed fifty in five out of seven innings

It wasn't the strongest attack Maxwell had ever faced, but it was a ferocious display of strokeplay as he raced to a 40-ball century, setting a new record for the fastest hundred at a men's ODI World Cup and breaking his own landmark for the fastest for Australia's men. "I'm very aware of balls faced," Maxwell said. "I love the fastest 50, fastest 100 records. I think they're pretty cool records. Sometimes to the detriment of myself, I've always probably pushed the boundaries a bit too much."