Glenn Maxwell retires from ODI cricket, available for T20 World Cup

Glenn Maxwell , the architect of arguably the greatest ODI innings ever played , has announced his retirement from the 50-over international format effective immediately but he will remain available for T20 internationals and looks set to continue until next year's T20 World Cup.

Maxwell, 36, joins fellow two-time ODI World Cup winner Steven Smith in ODI retirement after Australia's semi-final exit from the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Maxwell has not formally retired from Test cricket yet but is unlikely to be selected to play red-ball cricket again.

Maxwell announced his retirement in a long-form interview on the Final Word Podcast on Monday and revealed that the physical toll of ODI cricket had become too much on the back of his broken leg in 2022, having pulled up sore after matches during the recent Champions Trophy.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions," Maxwell said. "I had a good chat with [Australia chair of selectors] George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role.

"I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons.

"They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is."

Maxwell bows out with an extraordinary record in ODI cricket although his raw numbers of 3990 runs at 33.81 and 77 wickets at 47.32 from 149 games do not do him justice.

By his own admission Maxwell was promoted to Australia's ODI team well before he was ready, having played in just 14 List A games for Victoria before making his ODI debut in 2012. But in just his sixth game for his state he made the fastest 50 in Australian domestic one-day cricket in 2011, off just 19 balls . It was a record that stood until 2023 when Jake Fraser-McGurk broke it on the way to the fastest List A century of all-time.

But it was a portent of things to come for his ODI career. Besides Andre Russell, no player in the history of ODI cricket has a higher strike-rate than Maxwell's 126.70, and of the players with more than 2000 runs no one strikes at better than 117.05.

Maxwell maintained that strike-rate whilst averaging 33.81 as a finisher and scored four centuries including his stunning 201 not out against Afghanistan in Mumbai during the 2023 World Cup, which was the first double century by an Australian in an ODI and the first by any player in a chase. It was also the first double-century by any non-opener and he did it from No. 6 after Australia had slumped to 91 for 7 chasing 292.

"I'm extremely fortunate that I was able to have my moment," Maxwell said of his greatest innings. "Everything that you've worked hard for, the peak of your powers, being able to put it in front of the world to see and it's almost like saying, this is the best of me, you can either take it or leave it, but this is all I've got."

Maxwell's other ODI century came in a successful chase at Old Trafford against England in the Covid affected 2020 series when he and Alex Carey combined to pull off a remarkable pursuit of 303 after Australia has slumped to 73 for 5.

"I think that was probably one of my favorite memories," Maxwell said. "Being out there with Alex Carey, he had had a bit of a tough start to his innings, but once he started to get the get the ball in the middle about a few times, it was great fun out there. And to be a part of his first one-day hundred out there, and to play a huge role in winning that series with everything that went on over the [previous] few months, not playing cricket for a long time, and having everyone in a bio-secure bubble and doing quarantine non-stop, it just made it all worth it."

Two-time ODI World Cup winners - Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steven Smith, Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, and Mitchell Marsh - strike a pose with the trophy • ICC/Getty Images

His bowling contributions for Australia are far greater than his numbers suggest. He played as Australia's lone spinner in the 2015 World Cup win, taking six wickets at 36.33 and an economy rate of 5.70, and the second spinner in the 2023 triumph. He conceded just 4.81 per over in the 2023 World Cup in India in 68.3 overs across the tournament and bowled a key spell in Australia's vital first win of the campaign against Sri Lanka and took the key wicket in the final to halt a charging Rohit Sharma inside the powerplay and help set Australia on course for victory. He also famously bowled a double-wicket maiden in the final over of an ODI against Pakistan in 2014 to win the game when defending just two runs.

Maxwell will also be remembered as one of the best all-round fielders for Australia having been positioned in key positions in the ring and the outfield throughout his career.

"Glenn will be known as one of the one-day game's most dynamic players, who had key roles in two ODI World Cup victories," Bailey said. "His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable. His energy in the field, under-rated ability with the ball and longevity has been superb. What else stands out is his passion for and commitment to playing for Australia.

"Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format. All things going well he will be pivotal in the next 12 months as we build toward the World Cup early next year."

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said Australia was indebted to Maxwell for what he achieved in the format.

"Congratulations to Glenn on what has been one of the most exciting and influential one day international careers in the format's history," Greenberg said. "Glenn's ballistic batting has lit up the cricket world and been one of the cornerstones of Australia's continued success in the 50 over game, including his heroic role in the 2023 World Cup triumph.

"As with other greats of the game, crowds have flocked to grounds just to watch Glenn bat and children have been inspired to pick up a bat after seeing him put opposition attacks to the sword with a breathtaking array of shots.

"Australian cricket is indebted to Glenn for his ODI exploits and excited that he will now focus on our quest to win the ICC T20 World Cup next year."