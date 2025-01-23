West Indies qualify for Super Six, hosts Malaysia knocked out

Malaysia, as a result, are knocked out after finishing bottom of the group with three defeats.

Captain and allrounder Samara Ramnath starred in the virtual knockout fixture for West Indies. She was out for 5 at the top of the order, but then wreaked havoc with the ball, finishing with figures of 4 for 6 - bettered only by five-fors from India's Vaishnavi Sharma and Scotland's Maisie Maceira in this edition

Malaysia were 38 for 2 after 10 overs chasing 113 and that's when Ramnath started a collapse that saw the hosts lose eight wickets for 21 runs. The Malaysia batters were unable to read her as she got all four of her wickets either bowled or lbw.

Bowling her second over, she first castled her opposite number Nur Daniya Syuhada - who had incidentally dismissed Ramnath in West Indies' innings - and then trapped Nur Izzatul Syafiqa in front in the same over.

In her next over, she knocked over Suabika Manivannan as Malaysia lost half their side. Fellow offspinners Naijanni Cumberbatch and Erin Deane then took four wickets in the next three overs before Ramnath completed the rout in the 18th over.

West Indies had been put in to bat and struggled to pick up the pace, but Ramnath's opening partner Assabi Callender held the innings together with a 42-ball 30, and got them to a total that proved to be more than sufficient.