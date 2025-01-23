Matches (26)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (1)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
England in India (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's Super Smash (1)
WI-WMN U19 vs MAS-WMN U19, 23rd Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 23 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
23rd Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
(18/20 ov, T:113) 59
WI-WMN U19 won by 53 runs
Match centre
Scorecard summary
West Indies Women Under-19s • 112/7(20 overs)
30 (42)
2/28 (4)
19 (15)
2/26 (3)
Malaysia Women Under-19s • 59/10(18 overs)
12 (17)
4/6 (4)
end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
MAW19: 59/10CRR: 3.27 • RRR: 27.00
Siti Nazwah4 (6b)
Samara Ramnath 4-0-6-4
Erin Deane 2-0-7-2
17.6
W
Ramnath to Marsya Qistina Binti, OUT
Marsya Qistina Binti Abdullah lbw b Ramnath 4 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
17.5
•
Ramnath to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
17.4
1
Ramnath to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
17.3
•
Ramnath to Siti Nazwah, no run
17.2
1
Ramnath to Marsya Qistina Binti, 1 run
17.1
1
Ramnath to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
end of over 176 runs
MAW19: 56/9CRR: 3.29 • RRR: 19.00
Marsya Qistina Binti Abdullah3 (6b)
Siti Nazwah2 (3b)
Erin Deane 2-0-7-2
Naijanni Cumberbatch 4-0-14-2
16.6
•
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
16.6
1w
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, 1 wide
16.5
1
EF Deane to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
16.4
1
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, 1 run
16.3
•
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
16.2
2
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, 2 runs
16.1
1
EF Deane to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
end of over 163 runs • 1 wicket
MAW19: 50/9CRR: 3.12 • RRR: 15.75
Siti Nazwah0 (1b)
Marsya Qistina Binti Abdullah0 (2b)
Naijanni Cumberbatch 4-0-14-2
Erin Deane 1-0-1-2
15.6
1lb
NR Cumberbatch to Siti Nazwah, 1 leg bye
15.6
2w
NR Cumberbatch to Marsya Qistina Binti, 2 wide
15.5
•
NR Cumberbatch to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
15.4
•
NR Cumberbatch to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
15.3
W
NR Cumberbatch to Nuriman Hidayah, OUT
Nuriman Hidayah c Hardat b Cumberbatch 2 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20
15.2
•
NR Cumberbatch to Nuriman Hidayah, no run
15.1
•
NR Cumberbatch to Nuriman Hidayah, no run
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Toss
|Malaysia Women Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|23 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|West Indies Women Under-19s 2, Malaysia Women Under-19s 0
Language
English
MAS-WMN U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|run out
|8
|9
|caught
|5
|22
|bowled
|12
|17
|bowled
|5
|19
|lbw
|0
|3
|caught
|2
|10
|caught
|2
|10
|bowled
|0
|2
|bowled
|0
|2
|not out
|4
|6
|lbw
|4
|9
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 14)
|Total
|59(10 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>