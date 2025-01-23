Matches (26)
WI-WMN U19 vs MAS-WMN U19, 23rd Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 23 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext

WI-WMN U19 won by 53 runs

Player Of The Match
4/6
samara-ramnath
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
West Indies Women Under-19s 112/7(20 overs)
Asabi Callender
30 (42)
Siti Nazwah
2/28 (4)
Jahzara Claxton
19 (15)
Nur Izzatul Syafiqa
2/26 (3)
Malaysia Women Under-19s 59/10(18 overs)
Nur Dania Syuhada
12 (17)
Samara Ramnath
4/6 (4)
Nazatul Hidayah Husna Binti Razali
8 (9)
Naijanni Cumberbatch
2/14 (4)
View full scorecard
end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
MAW19: 59/10CRR: 3.27 RRR: 27.00
Siti Nazwah4 (6b)
Samara Ramnath 4-0-6-4
Erin Deane 2-0-7-2
17.6
W
Ramnath to Marsya Qistina Binti, OUT
Marsya Qistina Binti Abdullah lbw b Ramnath 4 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
17.5
Ramnath to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
17.4
1
Ramnath to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
17.3
Ramnath to Siti Nazwah, no run
17.2
1
Ramnath to Marsya Qistina Binti, 1 run
17.1
1
Ramnath to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
end of over 176 runs
MAW19: 56/9CRR: 3.29 RRR: 19.00
Marsya Qistina Binti Abdullah3 (6b)
Siti Nazwah2 (3b)
Erin Deane 2-0-7-2
Naijanni Cumberbatch 4-0-14-2
16.6
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
16.6
1w
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, 1 wide
16.5
1
EF Deane to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
16.4
1
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, 1 run
16.3
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
16.2
2
EF Deane to Marsya Qistina Binti, 2 runs
16.1
1
EF Deane to Siti Nazwah, 1 run
end of over 163 runs • 1 wicket
MAW19: 50/9CRR: 3.12 RRR: 15.75
Siti Nazwah0 (1b)
Marsya Qistina Binti Abdullah0 (2b)
Naijanni Cumberbatch 4-0-14-2
Erin Deane 1-0-1-2
15.6
1lb
NR Cumberbatch to Siti Nazwah, 1 leg bye
15.6
2w
NR Cumberbatch to Marsya Qistina Binti, 2 wide
15.5
NR Cumberbatch to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
15.4
NR Cumberbatch to Marsya Qistina Binti, no run
15.3
W
NR Cumberbatch to Nuriman Hidayah, OUT
Nuriman Hidayah c Hardat b Cumberbatch 2 (10b 0x4 0x6) SR: 20
15.2
NR Cumberbatch to Nuriman Hidayah, no run
15.1
NR Cumberbatch to Nuriman Hidayah, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
TossMalaysia Women Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
WI-WMN U19
Samara Ramnath
Match days23 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Dedunu de Silva
India
Gayathri Venugopalan
TV Umpire
Australia
Ashlee Gibbons
Reserve Umpire
India
N Janani
Match Referee
New Zealand
Trudy Anderson
PointsWest Indies Women Under-19s 2, Malaysia Women Under-19s 0
Language
English
MAS-WMN U19 Innings
Player NameRB
Nazatul Hidayah Husna
run out89
Nuni Farini Binti
caught522
Nur Dania Syuhada
bowled1217
Suabika Manivannan
bowled519
Nur Izzatul Syafiqa
lbw03
Nur Aliya Binti Hairun
caught210
Nuriman Hidayah
caught210
Nur Ain Binti Roslan
bowled02
Fatin Faqihah Adani
bowled02
Siti Nazwah
not out46
Marsya Qistina Binti
lbw49
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 14)
Total59(10 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1933065.035
SLW1932142.667
WIW193122-2.119
MAW193030-5.261
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENW1932053.276
USW1931130.995
IRW193113-2.324
PAW193021-3.271
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1933065.576
NGW193113-1.857
NZW1931221.049
SOW193021-5.129
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUW1933062.837
BAW1932140.787
SCW193122-1.350
NPW193030-2.099
Full Table