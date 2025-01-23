Matches (26)
IND-WMN U19 vs SL-WMN U19, 24th Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 23 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
24th Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|7
|28
|1
|0
|25.00
|0 (6b)
|6 (3b)
(lhb)
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|4
|1
|9
|2
|2.25
|17
|0
|0
|-
(rmf)
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|1
|1
|0
|-
Partnership: 9 Runs, 17 B (RR: 3.17) • Last Bat: Aseni Thalagune 9 (30b) • FOW: 49/9 (17.1 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 209 runs
SLW19: 58/9CRR: 2.90
Pramudi Methsara7 (28b 1x4)
Chamodi Praboda2 (8b)
Mithila Vinod 1-0-9-0
Shabnam Shakil 4-1-9-2
19.6
1
Mithila to P Methsara, 1 run
19.5
4
Mithila to P Methsara, FOUR runs
19.4
1
Mithila to Praboda, 1 run
19.3
•
Mithila to Praboda, no run
19.2
1
Mithila to P Methsara, 1 run
19.2
1w
Mithila to P Methsara, 1 wide
19.1
1
Mithila to Praboda, 1 run
end of over 19Maiden
SLW19: 49/9CRR: 2.57 • RRR: 70.00
Pramudi Methsara1 (25b)
Chamodi Praboda0 (5b)
Shabnam Shakil 4-1-9-2
Vaishnavi Sharma 4-1-3-1
18.6
•
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.5
•
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.4
•
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.3
•
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.2
•
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.1
•
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
end of over 18Wicket maiden
SLW19: 49/9CRR: 2.72 • RRR: 35.00
Chamodi Praboda0 (5b)
Pramudi Methsara1 (19b)
Vaishnavi Sharma 4-1-3-1
Parunika Sisodia 4-0-7-2
17.6
•
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.5
•
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.4
•
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.3
•
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.2
•
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.1
W
Vaishnavi Sharma to A Thalagune, OUT
Aseni Thalagune b Vaishnavi Sharma 9 (30b 0x4 0x6) SR: 30
end of over 171 run
SLW19: 49/8CRR: 2.88 • RRR: 23.33
Pramudi Methsara1 (19b)
Aseni Thalagune9 (29b)
Parunika Sisodia 4-0-7-2
Vaishnavi Sharma 3-0-3-0
16.6
•
Sisodia to P Methsara, no run
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Toss
|Sri Lanka Women Under-19s, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|23 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|India Women Under-19s 2, Sri Lanka Women Under-19s 0
SL-WMN U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|5
|4
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|2
|7
|lbw
|2
|5
|run out
|2
|7
|caught
|15
|12
|bowled
|6
|9
|lbw
|3
|9
|bowled
|9
|30
|not out
|7
|28
|not out
|2
|8
|Extras
|(w 5)
|Total
|58(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>