Matches (26)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (1)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
England in India (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)
Women's Super Smash (1)

IND-WMN U19 vs SL-WMN U19, 24th Match, Group A at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 23 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
24th Match, Group A, Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext

IND-WMN U19 won by 60 runs

Player Of The Match
49 (44)
gongadi-trisha
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Pramudi Methsara* 
(rhb)
7281025.000 (6b)6 (3b)
Chamodi Praboda 
(lhb)
280025.000 (0b)1 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Shabnam Shakil 
(rm)
41922.251700-
Mithila Vinod 
(rmf)
10909.00110-
Partnership: 9 Runs, 17 B (RR: 3.17) Last BatAseni Thalagune 9 (30b) FOW49/9 (17.1 Ov)
1
4
1
1
1w
1
19th
18th
W
17th
1
16th
1
Match centre 
end of over 209 runs
SLW19: 58/9CRR: 2.90 
Pramudi Methsara7 (28b 1x4)
Chamodi Praboda2 (8b)
Mithila Vinod 1-0-9-0
Shabnam Shakil 4-1-9-2
19.6
1
Mithila to P Methsara, 1 run
19.5
4
Mithila to P Methsara, FOUR runs
19.4
1
Mithila to Praboda, 1 run
19.3
Mithila to Praboda, no run
19.2
1
Mithila to P Methsara, 1 run
19.2
1w
Mithila to P Methsara, 1 wide
19.1
1
Mithila to Praboda, 1 run
end of over 19Maiden
SLW19: 49/9CRR: 2.57 RRR: 70.00
Pramudi Methsara1 (25b)
Chamodi Praboda0 (5b)
Shabnam Shakil 4-1-9-2
Vaishnavi Sharma 4-1-3-1
18.6
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.5
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.4
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.3
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.2
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
18.1
Shabnam to P Methsara, no run
end of over 18Wicket maiden
SLW19: 49/9CRR: 2.72 RRR: 35.00
Chamodi Praboda0 (5b)
Pramudi Methsara1 (19b)
Vaishnavi Sharma 4-1-3-1
Parunika Sisodia 4-0-7-2
17.6
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.5
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.4
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.3
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.2
Vaishnavi Sharma to Praboda, no run
17.1
W
Vaishnavi Sharma to A Thalagune, OUT
Aseni Thalagune b Vaishnavi Sharma 9 (30b 0x4 0x6) SR: 30
end of over 171 run
SLW19: 49/8CRR: 2.88 RRR: 23.33
Pramudi Methsara1 (19b)
Aseni Thalagune9 (29b)
Parunika Sisodia 4-0-7-2
Vaishnavi Sharma 3-0-3-0
16.6
Sisodia to P Methsara, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
TossSri Lanka Women Under-19s, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
IND-WMN U19
Gongadi Trisha
Match days23 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
TV Umpire
Netherlands
Rizwan Akram
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Shathira Jakir
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsIndia Women Under-19s 2, Sri Lanka Women Under-19s 0
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SL-WMN U19 Innings
Player NameRB
S Kavindi
bowled54
S Nisansala
caught01
D Sanethma
caught27
H Hansika
lbw25
M Nanayakkara
run out27
R Sewwandi
caught1512
L Thilakarathna
bowled69
S Gimhani
lbw39
A Thalagune
bowled930
P Methsara
not out728
C Praboda
not out28
Extras(w 5)
Total58(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1933065.035
SLW1932142.667
WIW193122-2.119
MAW193030-5.261
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENW1932053.276
USW1931130.995
IRW193113-2.324
PAW193021-3.271
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1933065.576
NGW193113-1.857
NZW1931221.049
SOW193021-5.129
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUW1933062.837
BAW1932140.787
SCW193122-1.350
NPW193030-2.099
Full Table