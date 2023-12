Uday Saharan to lead India at 2024 Under-19 World Cup

Allrounder Musheer Khan , who bats in the middle order and bowls left-arm spin, is the only player in the 15-man squad with first-class experience. Musheer is the younger brother of Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, who had played for India in the 2014 and 2016 Under-19 World Cups. Musheer had scored 127 off 47 balls and took two wickets in a quadrangular U-19 series match in November, and was the third highest scorer in the Under-19 Challenger Trophy with 268 runs at a strike rate of 108.