Unfamiliar Varun a 'tempting' option against Australia in semi-final, says Rohit

Playing only his second ODI, Varun took 5 for 42 in ten overs against New Zealand as India defended their total of 249 by 44 runs. He had not played the first two group games against Bangladesh and Pakistan, but replaced Harshit Rana for the third one.

"He [Varun] just showed what he is capable of. So now it is up to us to think and see how we can get that combination right," Rohit said. "He did everything that was asked for … he's got something different about him. And when he gets it right, he knocks people over and he takes five wickets. So, it is very tempting."

Varun's variations and unusual action make it hard for batters to pick him up, and of Australia's likely top seven, only Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell have faced him before. Smith also last faced Varun in 2021; he has reinvented himself as a bowler since then.

"We just want to go back and think about what the Australian batting line-up will look like," Rohit said. "And try and see what kind of bowling options will go against them."

After dismissing New Zealand opener Will Young, Varun ended any chance of a successful chase by dismissing Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell in the 35th and 38th overs. Four of his five wickets were bowled and lbw, a testament to his relentless attacking of the stumps.

"I think he has become more accurate now," Rohit said, adding that there was "a little bit of inexperience" about Varun when he made his T20I debut for India in 2021. "But right now, in the last two or three years, he has played a lot of cricket. Whether it is domestic cricket, IPL and for India in the T20s. And now the ODIs as well.

"He understands his bowling very well. There is definitely something about his bowling which he is using to his advantage. Some of our batters also couldn't figure him out, which is also nice."

Varun was a surprise and late inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad, having played just one ODI in the preceding home series against England. That selection came after an impressive performance for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - 18 wickets in six innings with an average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 4.36.

"You want to try and fast-track him as quickly as possible and give him a go," Rohit said about Varun's selection. "Certain formats require certain skillset. And I thought whenever we look at these kind of players, if the talent is there, then you don't want to shy away from Varun.