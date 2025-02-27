Banerjee put in charge of Hundred's 'global growth'

The ECB has charged Vikram Banerjee with accelerating the "global growth" of the Hundred, appointing him managing director of the tournament with immediate effect.

Banerjee has been promoted from director of business operations after overseeing Project Gemini, the Hundred's private investment process which saw the eight teams valued at a combined £975 million.

His brief is to finalise the new joint-venture agreements between investors and host counties before working to "ensure alignment and deliver on the strategic growth" of the Hundred, the ECB said on Thursday.

A key component of the Hundred's pitch to prospective investors was a sharp projected increase in the worth of its overseas broadcast rights, which are currently valued at just £2m. The ECB said that Banerjee's new role would see him responsible for "accelerating the competition's global growth".

Several new investors in teams have media interests in India and the United States. "The overseas market is very important to us," Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, said earlier this month. "The fact that we have got such a wide ranging set of investors from around the globe will, I believe, help us to add extra value to our overseas broadcast rights."

Gould said in a statement on Thursday: "Vikram has led the work to attract new partners into the competition superbly, and is the perfect person to now conclude these deals and work with the teams and investors to take the Hundred to the next level over the coming years.

"It's testament to the work of many people within the ECB and across the cricket network that the Hundred has already achieved so much, and there was such an appetite from partners wanting to get involved in it."

Rob Hillman, the ECB's director of major events, will retain control of the Hundred's operations and delivery, with Banerjee designated as a "strategic lead" focused on the commercialisation and future of the tournament. The ECB intends to form a standalone Hundred committee this year, with representation from the eight franchises, board non-executives, and independent directors.

Banerjee said: "I'm delighted to be taking on this new role, and to be able to drive the competition forward, building on the success of the competition so far and working with a new group of partners who bring such an impressive range of skills and expertise from the very best of global sport and industry.

"I look forward to concluding these deals and beginning to work together to grow the Hundred, bringing fans even more of the world's best players, delivering even more exciting cricket and great fan experiences, and creating more new cricket fans at home and around the globe. I am incredibly excited about what the Hundred can achieve in the future, and the good it can do for the whole of our game."