Kohli and Dhoni catch up, and Ranchi gets rolling
There was nothing but hype and paparazzi all around
What happens when two of India's biggest superstar cricketers meet? There's nothing but hype and paparazzi all around. Cameras don't stop flashing, and hopes of a response from the heroes find no end. That's what happened when Virat Kohli arrived at MS Dhoni's house in Ranchi, where the Indian team will be playing the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday.
Fans scrambled to get a glimpse of Kohli, who obliged by mildly waving back at them. That must have been enough to make their day.
Dhoni and Kohli had plenty of memorable partnerships on the field, including being at the crease when India beat England in an ODI at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi in 2013. This time, they attracted all the attention off the field. Dhoni was spotted driving Kohli, reportedly to the team hotel back from his house, where Dhoni hosted a few other Indian players on Thursday night.
