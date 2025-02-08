Virat Kohli fit to play second ODI against England

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed his availability on the eve of the match. "Kohli is fit, yes, he is practicing with us today," Kotak said in Cuttack. "He is good to go."

Kohli had suffered swelling on his right knee on the eve while training a day before the series opener in Nagpur . He was replaced in the XI by Shreyas Iyer, who revealed after scoring a half-century that he had not been slated to play the first ODI, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal pairing with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

With Kohli now fit, it remains to be seen how India tinker their line-up to bring him back. If Jaiswal is benched then Shubman Gill, who batted at No. 3 and scored 87, could move up to open, leaving the No. 3 spot for Kohli. If Shreyas is benched, then Kohli and Gill could bat at Nos. 3 and 4.

Kohli hasn't played an ODI since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year. The ongoing series against England is India's last 50-over assignment before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19. His form has been under scrutiny in recent months, and after a poor tour of Australia where all of his dismissals were edges to the wicketkeeper or slip cordon, he spent a week working with former India and RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar. He then played one Ranji Trophy match for Delhi - his first appearance in the competition since 2012 - where he was bowled for 6 against Railways.