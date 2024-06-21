Glamorgan sign Scotland quick Chris Sole for Blast

Glamorgan have signed Scotland fast bowler Chris Sole for the rest of the T20 Blast group stages. He is set to make his debut at The Oval on Friday night, less than a week after Scotland's elimination from the T20 World Cup at the hands of Australia.

Sole, 30, took two wickets at the World Cup and has been clocked at speeds above 90mph/145kph during his international career. Grant Bradburn, Glamorgan's head coach, previously worked with Sole during his time in charge of Scotland.

"To be able to add Chris Sole's high-quality skills, experience and character into our squad brings an exciting vibe to our team, as we look forward to playing at The Oval tonight," Bradburn said. "Having worked with Chris previously in Scotland, we know the high value he will bring and I'm sure he will thrive in our environment."

Mark Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, said they had been following Sole's progress closely. "We have been tracking Chris for a while, and now that his World Cup campaign is over with Scotland, it's great to be able to bring him in to add some pace to our attack and bolster our seam bowling resources in the Vitality Blast," Wallace said.

Glamorgan will hope that Sole's inclusion can boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Blast. They sit seventh out of nine in the South Group, with the top four progressing to the next stage, and lost a thriller to Gloucestershire on Thursday despite a world-class outfield catch from Marnus Labuschagne