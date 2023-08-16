Akram criticises PCB's social media video for leaving out Imran Khan
He wants the board to delete the video and "apologise"
After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed…— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 16, 2023
Reminiscing in Pakistan crickets history, 11 images of the 1992 World Cup win and not one pic or mention of the greatest that ever played the game for the country!— Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) August 14, 2023
Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game!#PakistanCricket https://t.co/wKsvBgNZ3u