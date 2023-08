Akram criticises PCB's social media video for leaving out Imran Khan

Imran is widely regarded as the finest cricketer Pakistan has produced and one of the game's greatest allrounders. He led them to their first global title in 1992 at the MCG , a culmination of a decade of captaincy in which he turned Pakistan into one of the best sides in the world. He led them to a famous trilogy of drawn Test series with the best side of that time, West Indies, as well as major ODI triumphs in Sharjah and the Nehru Cup - a mini World Cup of sorts in India in 1989.