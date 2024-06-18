Wes Agar leaves Kent early with shoulder injury

Wes Agar has been forced to cut short his 2024 season at Kent after sustaining a shoulder injury in their County Championship match against Worcestershire in the second week of May.

Though Agar recovered sufficiently enough to play against Essex at the end of last month, the decision has been taken for the fast bowler to return to Australia to facilitate a full recovery. Agar, who has two ODI caps, was originally due to be at Canterbury until the end of July, available for both the County Championship and the Vitality Blast. He leaves having not appeared in the latter this summer.

The loss of the South Australian was softened by confirmation that Agar will return for the 2025 season, again on an all-format deal running from April to July, subject to regulatory approval. Agar took 12 County Championship wickets at 34.25 this season, having taken 21 at 28.33 during his first stint at the club in 2023, which saw him finish the campaign as their joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Matt Quinn, despite playing just six matches.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to my 'home away from home' again next year," said Agar in a statement on Tuesday. "I feel fully part of the Kent Cricket Family now - it's a great Club full of great people on and off the field and the decision to sign on again for another English summer was an easy one to make. I can't wait to pull on that Kent shirt again and perform in front of our Members and supporters in 2025.

"I'm gutted to be leaving the lads early this time, and I've absolutely loved my time in Canterbury this year. See you all in April!"

Kent's Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, said: "Wes is a talented multi-format cricketer and a very popular member of our dressing room - we're extremely pleased that he will be joining us again next Summer.

"His ethos and work ethic is great to have around the place, and we're looking forward to him being an important part of our attack at the front end of our 2025 season. It's sad to see him leave early with his shoulder injury, but we know that he will come back with the same enthusiasm to perform at his best in a Kent shirt next year."