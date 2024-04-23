Wes Agar traded to Sydney Thunder as Adelaide Strikers improve draft position

It is the first move made by former NSW and Australia Test bowler Trent Copeland in his new role as Thunder's General Manager

Wes Agar has become the first player in the BBL to be traded as part of a pick exchange in the overseas draft. Agar joins Sydney Thunder after leaving Adelaide Strikers, who have improved their draft position in the second round.

Agar will head to Thunder after eight seasons with Strikers. He played only four matches last season, having previously been an integral part of their attack. Thunder and Strikers swapped their second-round picks as part of the exchange.

Strikers will receive Thunder's early pick in the second round - the exact pick number will be determined in the draft lottery later in the year - while Thunder will get Strikers' later pick. Thunder are set to get an earlier draft pick because they finished eighth last season while Strikers get a later pick after finishing third.

"He's a proven performer in this format, and one of the Big Bash's most likeable guys," Copeland said. "We want to bring in players who will ultimately perform and win games for the club, but it's also vitally important for us to attract good people who want to be a part of what we are building here."

Meanwhile, Strikers' interim General Manager Shaun Williams was understanding of Agar's decision to request a move.

"We understand Wes' desire for a fresh opportunity at the Sydney Thunder, and wish him all the best with the move," he said. "We are pleased we were able to improve our draft position as part of this trade ahead of the BBL 14 draft later this year."

Agar, 27, had been Strikers' best player in the 2020-21 season, taking 22 wickets at 20.77. He also took 18 wickets in 13 games in 2022-23. But he only managed to play four matches last year as Henry Thornton emerged as a preferred pace-bowling option, even as Strikers opted to play two legspinners.