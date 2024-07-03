Shamar, Motie miss WI's tour game after flight from Guyana cancelled

It is understood that Motie landed in London later in the day, while Shamar will arrive on Friday. This means they will be good to go for the first Test, which starts at Lord's on July 10.

July might be summer in England but Wednesday in Beckenham was overcast and windy, forcing both locals and visitors to put on their hoodies and tuck their hands into their pockets. The nippy weather, though, didn't have any impact on the West Indians: on the back of a spirited 112 from Kavem Hodge and half-centuries from Alick Athanaze, Kirk McKenzie and Mikyle Louis, they posted 339 in their first innings after electing to bat in front of 1200-odd fans, including a healthy Caribbean contingent.