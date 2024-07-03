Matches (14)
LPL (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

County XI vs West Indies, Tour Match at Beckenham, ENG v WI, Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Tour Match, Beckenham, July 03 - 05, 2024, West Indies tour of England
Prev
Next
County Select XI
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days3,4,5 July 2024 - day (3-day match)
West Indies in England News

Switch Hit: Bye-bye T20WC, hello Tests!

Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to review England's World Cup exit and look at who's in the Test squad to face West Indies

Switch Hit: Bye-bye T20WC, hello Tests!

Rob Key backs promotion for 'rare talent' as Jamie Smith earns maiden Test call-up

Foakes, Bairstow out in the cold as Shoaib Bashir is also preferred ahead of Jack Leach

Rob Key backs promotion for 'rare talent' as Jamie Smith earns maiden Test call-up

Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington win first England Test call-ups

No place for Foakes or Bairstow with Smith set to make Test debut as wicketkeeper

Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington win first England Test call-ups

Knee injury rules Kemar Roach out of West Indies Test tour of England

Jeremiah Louis, uncapped seamer from St Kitts, steps into 15-man squad

Knee injury rules Kemar Roach out of West Indies Test tour of England

Holder, Seales back as West Indies name 15-member squad for England Tests

Uncapped opening batter Mikyle Louis is part of the travelling side which includes Isai Thorne as development player

Holder, Seales back as West Indies name 15-member squad for England Tests
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question