Which bowler has the longest unbroken streak of wickets in every Test innings since debut?

Broad hit a six from the final ball he received, from Mitchell Starc, and was then left not out when James Anderson was dismissed in the next over to end England's second innings. Two other men are known to have hit the last ball they received in Tests for six: the West Indian fast bowler Wayne Daniel , against Australia in Port-of-Spain in 1983-84, and the Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell , against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2017-18. Although it currently seems unlikely, it's possible that Maxwell could yet play another Test.