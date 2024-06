Who has bowled the most miserly spell in T20Is?

There have only been 84 instances of a bowler taking all ten wickets in an innings in 11-a-side first-class matches. But it's correct that two of these happened on the same day - Monday, June 20, 1921. At Cardiff Arms Park , Glamorgan (in their first season in the County Championship) were starting the second innings of their match against Derbyshire, in which 20 wickets had fallen on the first day. The procession continued: Somerset were all out for 106, with seamer Billy Bestwick taking all ten wickets for 40. Bestwick was 46 at the time, and remains the oldest bowler to have performed this feat in first-class cricket. He was well known for enjoying a pint or two of beer, as the Derbyshire historian John Shawcroft recalled: "It was a remarkable performance, and it indicates just why the county adopted a tacit policy of turning a blind eye to some of his drinking adventures. Derbyshire accepted Bestwick for what he was - a magnificent bowler whose behaviour, because of his drinking, was sometimes erratic, but who gave of his best on the field."