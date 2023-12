Who holds the record for hundreds in successive Tests?

The best innings return by a player in his second Test, having not bowled in his first, is 6 for 65 by Simon Katich , for Australia against Zimbabwe in Sydney in 2003-04. No one else has taken a five-for, but two others apart from Phillips managed four. Nazir Ali took 4 for 83 for India against England in Madras in 1933-34; this was the only time he bowled in a Test. And Amir Elahi collected 4 for 134 for Pakistan against India in Delhi in 1952-53. He hadn't bowled in his only previous Test, which wasIndia, in a rain-affected draw against Australia in Sydney in 1947-48. The Australian offspinner Ian Johnson took 6 for 42 in the first innings of hisTest, against England in Sydney in 1946-47, having not bowled in either of his first two.