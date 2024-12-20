Who's in Ashwin's call logs?
Since Ashwin's retirement, he's no doubt been fielding a lot of calls from well-wishers and team-mates, but currently his call logs read like the who's who of cricket, which just goes to show the impact he's had on cricket as a whole.
If some one told me 25 years ago that I would have a smart phone with me and the call log on the last day of my career as an Indian cricketer would look like this, I would have had a heart attack then only. Thanks @sachin_rt and @therealkapildev paaji#blessed pic.twitter.com/RkgMUWzhtt— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 20, 2024