Matches (7)
WI vs BAN (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
The Buzz

Who's in Ashwin's call logs?

ESPNcricinfo staff
20-Dec-2024 • 21 mins ago
Since Ashwin's retirement, he's no doubt been fielding a lot of calls from well-wishers and team-mates, but currently his call logs read like the who's who of cricket, which just goes to show the impact he's had on cricket as a whole.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback